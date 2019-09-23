AUBURN — The city of Auburn's Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday denied a variance request to allow Costello's Restaurant on Aurelius Avenue, which closed in 2013, to reopen.
Owner Patricia Glanville appeared before the board requesting a variance permitting the use of 15 Aurelius Ave. as a restaurant/bar/tavern in a multi-family residential zone.
First opened by her father, Joseph Costello in 1948, Glanville closed the establishment in 2013 after reopening in 2009 following a 2007 closure.
In 2003, Costello's was the first business in Cayuga County to be cited under the then-new Clean Indoor Air Act, which banned smoking inside bars and restaurants.
The bar was eventually closed by court order in 2007 following a Cayuga County Board of Health decision after Costello's was fined earlier that year when patrons testified they continued to smoke despite Glanville asking them to stop.
On Monday, the ZBA denied the variance request after determining it did not meet the requirements of a short-term assessment under the state's Environmental Quality Review Act.
Specifically, Board Chair Ed Darrow said the variance was not consistent with the city's comprehensive plan and that it would result in a substantial increase in traffic for the neighborhood.
Multiple neighborhood residents also spoke out against granting the variance, saying they did not want the area to be affected by the comings and goings associated with a bar.
Susan Hawker said, when the bar was last open it was accompanied by slamming doors, litter, late-night obscenities and more.
"I don't want my kids to be around in that kind of environment," Hawker said.
Although the permit was denied, city Assistant Corporation Counsel Nathan Garland told Glanville and her attorney they could meet with the city's Office of Planning and Economic Development to see how to proceed.