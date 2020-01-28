Auburn ZBA postpones vote on opening bottle redemption center

AUBURN — The Auburn Zoning Board of Appeals was slated to vote Monday on a request to open a bottle redemption center on Lexington Avenue and Genesee Street.
However, the members unanimously decided to postpone any action on the request until a traffic study of the area was completed.
The delayed use variance proposes opening a drive-through bottle redemption center at 6 Lexington Ave., where Suzy's Tavern was formerly located before it closed in 2016.
Anthony Tardibone, the applicant, explained that the center would also sell non-alcoholic beverages. It is only designed as a drive-through, with no store for customers to walk into.
Tardibone is requesting to open the commercial business in an area of the city currently zoned for single-family residential use.
A possible vote on varying the use of the property was postponed until the board's next meeting on Feb. 24, when the board will discuss the results of the traffic study and address any further issues that might arise.
They determined the need for a traffic study after completing a short-form evaluation called a State Environmental Quality Review during Monday's meeting.
Board Chair Edward Darrow asked attorney John Rossi, who represents Tardibone, to reach out to an Auburn Police Department sergeant to initiate the study.
An increase in traffic — and pedestrian safety — was a concern among three neighbors of the Lexington Avenue property who spoke against the use variance during a public commenting portion of the meeting.
The residents and Tardibone also clashed on the condition of the building, which the neighbors described as neglected.
In response to the comments, Taribone said he invested $28,000 into the renovation of the building. "It was run down. That's why I put the money into it, to make it look nice," he said.
He also said he regularly has the lawn mowed and sidewalks cleared of snow, which the residents previously complained was not the case.
The proximity of the proposed redemption center's driveway to the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Genesee Street was part of the board's concern about traffic, said board member Stephanie DeVito.
Susan Marteney, also a board member, asked Tardibone to provide documents at next month's meeting to prove that converting the building into a single-family residence, rather than a commercial business, would be an "overbearing" financial expense.
"Because that's the only thing that's allowed in there right now," she said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo