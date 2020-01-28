Auburn ZBA postpones vote on opening bottle redemption center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Board Chair Edward Darrow asked attorney John Rossi, who represents Tardibone, to reach out to an Auburn Police Department sergeant to initiate the study.

An increase in traffic — and pedestrian safety — was a concern among three neighbors of the Lexington Avenue property who spoke against the use variance during a public commenting portion of the meeting.

The residents and Tardibone also clashed on the condition of the building, which the neighbors described as neglected.

In response to the comments, Taribone said he invested $28,000 into the renovation of the building. "It was run down. That's why I put the money into it, to make it look nice," he said.

He also said he regularly has the lawn mowed and sidewalks cleared of snow, which the residents previously complained was not the case.

The proximity of the proposed redemption center's driveway to the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Genesee Street was part of the board's concern about traffic, said board member Stephanie DeVito.

Susan Marteney, also a board member, asked Tardibone to provide documents at next month's meeting to prove that converting the building into a single-family residence, rather than a commercial business, would be an "overbearing" financial expense.

"Because that's the only thing that's allowed in there right now," she said.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.