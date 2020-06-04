Auburn's 2020-21 budget approved with slightly higher property taxes, spending reductions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After months of adjustments prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auburn city government's 2020-21 budget has been approved, with significant spending reductions from this year and increased property taxes.

The Auburn City Council approved the budget at its meeting Thursday night, which was livestreamed via the city's website. The budget was significantly revised over the last couple months because of lower sales tax revenue projections due to the business shutdown caused by the outbreak. The council had repeatedly called for an "austerity budget," and reductions for multiple departments were made as the process progressed.

The city's general spending for the approved budget is set to be $35,618,116, a 5.8% reduction from the 2019-20 budget. The general fund was $35,620,616 when the budget was presented April 30. The gap for the 2020-21 budget is $774,169, but that can be resolved through the fund balance.