Auburn's 2020-21 budget approved with slightly higher property taxes, spending reductions

After months of adjustments prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auburn city government's 2020-21 budget has been approved, with significant spending reductions from this year and increased property taxes.
The Auburn City Council approved the budget at its meeting Thursday night, which was livestreamed via the city's website. The budget was significantly revised over the last couple months because of lower sales tax revenue projections due to the business shutdown caused by the outbreak. The council had repeatedly called for an "austerity budget," and reductions for multiple departments were made as the process progressed.
The city's general spending for the approved budget is set to be $35,618,116, a 5.8% reduction from the 2019-20 budget. The general fund was $35,620,616 when the budget was presented April 30. The gap for the 2020-21 budget is $774,169, but that can be resolved through the fund balance.
Property taxes will rise 1.76%. That number was going to be 1.9% but was lowered due to a change in the taxable value of the city's properties. No positions are set to be added or reduced, with salary and wage increases varying based on contracts.
The city's 2020-2021 power utility fund budget will be $1,092,021; the refuse collection fund budget will be $1,631,303; the solid waste fund budget will be $1,492,181; the transfer station fund budget will be $787,545; the water fund budget will be $5,681,795 and the sewer fund budget will be $8,080,278.
A total of $2.15 million was cut compared to the draft created by City Comptroller Rachel Jacobs and city department heads in March, including $793,489 from the police and fire departments, $443,039 for planning and code enforcement, $171,000 for parks and $138,000 for street maintenance, snow removal, etc. Police cuts include funds intended to replace vehicles.
Jacobs said before the meeting that the budget is meant to "maintain the minimum level of service, no extras."
The budget incorporated Mayor Mike Quill's request at an April meeting for city staff for a revised budget reflecting a 12% decrease in sales tax revenue projections from July to September 2020; a 9% decrease from October to December 2020; a 9% decrease from January to March 2021; and a 6% decrease from April to June 2021. The total average reduction would be 9% for the fiscal year.
Timothy Locastro was the lone councilor to vote against the budget, saying, "at this time, the situation we're all in, I cannot vote for any type of increase to the taxpayers."
Before the vote, councilors praised the efforts of city staff in crafting the budget amidst the pandemic. Quill thanked City Manager Jeff Dygert, the department heads and city employees for dealing with an "uphill struggle."
"Working through the COVID and the state of our country, our state, our county and our city, you worked long and hard," Quill said.
Councilor Jimmy Giannettino expressed optimism for the future despite the cuts.
"I'm hopeful that by tightening our belts, we'll get through this year and next year will be a better year for everyone," he said.
The city's 2020-2021 budget will go into effect July 1.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
