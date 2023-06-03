AUBURN — The popular Casey Park pool is set to open next month as the Auburn city government has established an agreement with the Auburn YMCA-WEIU for the facility's operations.

At a meeting Thursday night, the Auburn City Council approved a resolution authorizing a $55,860 agreement with the YMCA. According to the resolution, the YMCA will take care of staffing, services and operations while the city will maintain the premises and pool and continue supplying pool chemicals. The pool's summer 2023 season will be held from July 5 through Aug. 25, running for seven weeks and two days. The city government has been approving annual agreements for the YMCA to handle pool operations for years.

Before council unanimously voted in favor of the resolution, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked how the $55,800 amount compares to last year's contract. Auburn Superintendent for Public Works Mike Talbot said the current year's amount is a small increase by around $1,500-$2,000.

"The aquatics program for '23, the original proposal came in close to $70,000. We all know what a quality organization the YMCA is and they take their aquatics seriously, so we just felt there were some things in their proposal that our residents didn't take advantage of in the past," Talbot said. "So we cut some things out but really, it's public swimming from 12 (p.m.) to 6 (p.m.) every day of the week."

In other news:

• The Auburn city government will be bonding for $1.5 million in water and sewer line work.

Council accepted an ordinance at Thursday's meeting to bond for capital projects related to improving the city's sewer system and water main. A first reading for the ordinance was held at a meeting last week. The ordinance said the project would involve improving and reconstructing. That undertaking, slated to have a maximum estimated cost of $1 million, would involve "the City’s sewer main improvements project," replacing manholes and sewer lines, acquiring and adding in original furnishings, equipment and machines, design studies and more. Another project entails reconstructing and enhancing the Auburn's distribution system and water supply, including replacing citywide water mains, hydrants and valves.

A memo related to Auburn's water and sewer improvement programs for 2023-24 and 2024-25 said target areas for slip-lining and manhole rehabilitation under the sewer endeavor include the Chase Street neighborhood and failing mains along Auburn's south interceptor, while the water main projects would be Briggs, Rochester and Wiley streets, Brister and Bundy avenues and Pulsifer Drive.

• Two foundations will be giving a total of $35,000 to the city's skatepark project.

Council members approved a resolution to receive $10,000 from the D.E. French Foundation and $25,000 from the S.W. Metcalf Foundation for a poured-in-place concrete skatepark. The resolution said the construction and construction inspection cost for the skate park is $941,344.50. In addition to the funding from the new foundations, the project's funding includes $150,000 from the Emerson Foundation, $250,000 from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Environmental Protection Fund Program; $250,000 in Community Develop Block Grant money; $251,344.50 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money and $40,000 grant from The Skatepark Project, a nonprofit founded by Tony Hawk, an internationally famous skateboarder.

Council members approved several resolutions connected to the skate park project, including awarding a $643,682.85 base bid from Grindline Skateparks the park for construction and an agreement not to exceed $11,000 for Greenman-Pedersen Inc. to take on construction administration services.