Auburn's city-run ambulance service on 'back burner' due to COVID-19

Auburn has been facing financial challenges brought on by the outbreak. The city was recently informed $986,885 in state funding it was poised to receive will be late. It is possible the city may not get that funding at all, since Gov. Andrew Cuomo has publicly said the state would likely have to cut assistance to local governments and school districts if the federal government does not come through with financial assistance related to the pandemic. Dygert previously said that the possible state aid loss would create a revenue shortage and that the budget hadn't changed yet, but officials would see if adjustments need to be made once further information arrives. The city has had other recent financial worries well. Last month a 5.8% spending reduction for the 2020-21 budget compared to last year's budget was approved, with cuts made to multiple departments, in light of lower sales tax revenue projections due to the business shutdown prompted by the respiratory illness pandemic. Property taxes will jump 1.76%.