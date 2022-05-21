Auburn's Duck Derby not returning this year; future in doubt

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Day festivities in downtown Auburn will be back to normal this year — mostly.

The city's parade down Genesee Street and ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park will take place, as will a food truck rodeo with live music in Market Street Park.

But the flotilla of rubber ducks that usually fills the Owasco River after the parade will be absent, as the annual Duck Derby will not take place once again. And it may not for awhile.

The Auburn Kiwanis Club, which organized the derby, has disbanded, former club President Christy Robinson told The Citizen in an email. The club has been in contact with other local organizations about taking over the event, she continued, but it's "too soon to tell" whether any of them will. No one had the resources to take over this year's derby, she added.

The derby last took place in 2019, which was its 31st year. The event saw more than 5,000 rubber ducks placed in the river about a quarter-mile upstream from the park. Tickets are sold for each duck, and the first nine and final ones to ride the current to the finish line near North Street earned their ticket holders cash and other prizes. Hundreds gathered along the river to watch the event.

The Auburn Kiwanis Club donated proceeds from the derby's ticket sales to local organizations that serve youth. Organizing the event required about 20 volunteers.

"We are bummed out," Robinson said, "but COVID got us."

