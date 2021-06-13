Auburn's Emma Sroka advances to quarterfinals in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Auburn Junior High School student Emma Sroka has passed her first few tests at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sroka, a seventh-grader, is one of 74 students from across the country who have advanced to the quarterfinals of the annual competition. The first three rounds of the bee will be conducted virtually. The finals, which will consist of up to 12 spellers, will be held in-person beginning July 8 in Florida.

Sroka, who tied for 51st at the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, participated in the preliminaries virtually from the Auburn Junior High School library. The first and third rounds were spelling rounds, while the second was a word meaning round.

In the first round, Sroka correctly spelled "syncope." According to Merriam-Webster, the official dictionary of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, syncope is defined as "loss of consciousness resulting from insufficient blood flow to the brain."

The tables turned in the word meaning round. Instead of spelling a word, Sroka had to provide the correct definition. She was asked for the meaning of "referendum" and responded correctly with, "a popular vote."Merriam-Webster defines a referendum as "the principle or practice of submitting to popular vote a measure passed on or proposed by a legislative body or by popular initiative."