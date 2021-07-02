Auburn's Locastro fills roster spot for New York Yankees

NEW YORK — Clint Frazier was put on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees with vertigo, three years after a concussion hampered him an entire season.

The 26-year-old left Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning because of dizziness.

New York filled the roster spot Friday with outfielder Tim Locastro, obtained a day earlier from Arizona for right-hander Keegan Curtis. The 28-year-old Locastro hit .178 with one homer and five RBIs in 118 at-bats this season.

Given the starting left field job before spring training, Frazier slumped to a .186 average, five homers and 15 RBIs in 183 at-bats and lost playing time to 37-year-old Brett Gardner and Miguel Andújar.

He sustained a concussion on Feb. 24, 2018, when he hit an outfield wall during a spring training game against Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida. Symptoms lingered and he was limited to 15 major league games and 54 in the minors.

Frazier said the following spring training he was over the concussion.