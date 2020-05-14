Auburn's Majorpalooza to go on with drive-thru, livestream format

After being canceled along with other Memorial Day weekend events in Auburn, the annual Majorpalooza festival will in fact go on, organizers announced Thursday. But it will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival will begin at noon Sunday, May 24, at the Ancient Order of Hibernians at 79 Van Anden St. The club will serve drive-thru Hofmann hot dogs, chips and soda to the first 500 people there. "Irish Golfer" cocktails will also be available for $5. Those waiting in line will also be able to enjoy acoustic music by Mike McNabb until 2 p.m.
Later that day, from 4 to 5 p.m., Beatles cover band Magical Mystery Tour will perform a livestreamed set at facebook.com/moondogslounge. Moondog's Lounge is organizing the show, and the band is donating its time to perform as a fundraiser for Majorpalooza. Donations can also be dropped off at the locked mailbox outside the venue, 24 State St., Auburn.
“We are humbled and grateful for the support of both Moondog’s and Magical Mystery Tour. A virtual tip jar will be set up, and any donations will go directly to Majorpalooza," organizer Chris Major said in a news release. "We’re sad that we won’t see you all this year, but thanks to all for the community support, and we’ll be back in 2021, better than ever."
On Monday, May 25, the event will continue with a livestreamed performance by local musician Jim Van Arsdale and his students from Perform 4 Purpose, taking place outside the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center on South Street. To watch, or to donate to Perform 4 Purpose and the organizations it supports, visit facebook.com/perform4purpose.
The mission of Majorpalooza is to raise awareness and generate support for children in the area who are underprivileged, disabled or diagnosed with a life-threatening or terminal medical condition. The festival's annual races have been postponed until 2021.
For more information, including links to the livestreams and donation pages, visit facebook.com/majorpaloozainc or majorpalooza.com.
