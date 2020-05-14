Auburn's Majorpalooza to go on with drive-thru, livestream format

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After being canceled along with other Memorial Day weekend events in Auburn, the annual Majorpalooza festival will in fact go on, organizers announced Thursday. But it will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will begin at noon Sunday, May 24, at the Ancient Order of Hibernians at 79 Van Anden St. The club will serve drive-thru Hofmann hot dogs, chips and soda to the first 500 people there. "Irish Golfer" cocktails will also be available for $5. Those waiting in line will also be able to enjoy acoustic music by Mike McNabb until 2 p.m.

Later that day, from 4 to 5 p.m., Beatles cover band Magical Mystery Tour will perform a livestreamed set at facebook.com/moondogslounge. Moondog's Lounge is organizing the show, and the band is donating its time to perform as a fundraiser for Majorpalooza. Donations can also be dropped off at the locked mailbox outside the venue, 24 State St., Auburn.