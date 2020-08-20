Auburn's new phased school reopening plan details released

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn school district parents received more information Wednesday night about the district's new plan that will delay in-person learning for most students.

In an email to parents that some were receiving at the same time as they were taking part in an online video call for their children's school building, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo outlined dates for when students will transition from online-only education to a hybrid of online and in-person learning.

Pirozzolo first publicly announced that the district would start the school year with remote learning during an Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education workshop on Tuesday night.

In the email sent Wednesday, Pirozzolo reiterated the reasons for phasing in the hybrid program.

"In recent weeks, we asked families to participate in an instructional preference survey, and the results showed over 1,000 students choosing to participate in a full remote learning model due to concerns regarding the health and safety of returning to school. Additionally, we still have so many unanswered questions on how we will handle COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in our schools," he wrote.