Auburn's new phased school reopening plan details released

Auburn school district parents received more information Wednesday night about the district's new plan that will delay in-person learning for most students.
In an email to parents that some were receiving at the same time as they were taking part in an online video call for their children's school building, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo outlined dates for when students will transition from online-only education to a hybrid of online and in-person learning.
Pirozzolo first publicly announced that the district would start the school year with remote learning during an Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education workshop on Tuesday night.
In the email sent Wednesday, Pirozzolo reiterated the reasons for phasing in the hybrid program.
"In recent weeks, we asked families to participate in an instructional preference survey, and the results showed over 1,000 students choosing to participate in a full remote learning model due to concerns regarding the health and safety of returning to school. Additionally, we still have so many unanswered questions on how we will handle COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in our schools," he wrote.
"By implementing a phase-in reopening schedule, we will be able to monitor our screening process and solidify our health and safety precautions, making it much more likely for our reopening to be successful. A phase-in reopening will also allow students and staff to get more comfortable and familiarize themselves with a full remote learning model, which makes up the majority of the instructional model for the 2020-2021 school year."
Auburn's hybrid program will provide two days of in-person instruction and three days of online. But most students will begin the year fully online.
The first two days of the school year, Sept. 8 and 9, will be used for all students to pick up equipment and meet their teachers at scheduled times.
From Sept. 10 through Sept. 24, special education students will be on the hybrid schedule, and students in outside programs will attend based on that program's schedule. All other students will be online only.
On Sept. 28, students in kindergarten through second grade, seventh grade, and 11th and 12 grades will transition to the hybrid schedule, while the remaining students stay fully online.
A final transition to hybrid will take place Oct. 13 for the rest of the students.
The district is also allowing parents to choose a fully remote learning program, but they "will be able to request a transfer to the hybrid learning model once they feel comfortable with the health and safety guidelines the district has in place or if they feel the full remote learning model is not working for them. Transfers will be accommodated as long as space allows with the current health and safety guidelines in place."
