Auburn's Prison City to host virtual beer tasting event

Prison City Pub & Brewery in Auburn will be one of four breweries in New York state offering cooped-up beer enthusiasts a virtual tasting experience May 2.
Presented by Growler Werks, the New York State Virtual Craft Beer Tasting Experience will feature four 90-minute tasting sessions beginning at noon that Saturday.
First will be SingleCut Beersmiths, of Queens and Clifton Park, followed by Lake Placid Pub & Brewery and Big Slid Brewery & Public House from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Industrial Arts Brewing, of Garnerville and Beacon, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., then Prison City from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Single session tickets are $65, and include access to a Zoom call with the brewers and/or owners of that session's brewery, as well as up to 64 ounces of its beer. Tickets for all four sessions are $240, and include beer from all four breweries. Beer will be shipped directly to the homes of ticket holders, arriving the day before the event to ensure freshness.
Proceeds from the event will support the New York State Brewers Association.
Like most industries, craft beverage production has felt the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
"2020 has been financially devastating to so many small businesses who have had to reduce business, close or lay off staff members — and breweries are no exception," said Paul Leone, the association's executive director, in a news release. "We created this virtual tasting experience not only to bring attention to the breweries in our state, but to give craft beer fans an opportunity to try beer they may not have been able to try otherwise without having to leave their homes."
Prison City has been no exception to the damage done to small businesses by the coronavirus pandemic and the New York State on PAUSE order to enforce social distancing. Though open for takeout food and beer sales, as well as delivery through DoorDash, the Auburn brewpub has seen a 50% drop in business since closing its dining room and bar, owners Dawn and Marc Schulz told The Citizen.
Still, the Prison City owners are excited to take part in the inaugural tasting event and support the Brewers Association, they said.
"We're really digging this new way of bringing consumers 'into our pub' and look forward to sharing some beers together," they said.
