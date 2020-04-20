Auburn's Prison City to host virtual beer tasting event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Prison City Pub & Brewery in Auburn will be one of four breweries in New York state offering cooped-up beer enthusiasts a virtual tasting experience May 2.

Presented by Growler Werks, the New York State Virtual Craft Beer Tasting Experience will feature four 90-minute tasting sessions beginning at noon that Saturday.

First will be SingleCut Beersmiths, of Queens and Clifton Park, followed by Lake Placid Pub & Brewery and Big Slid Brewery & Public House from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Industrial Arts Brewing, of Garnerville and Beacon, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., then Prison City from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Single session tickets are $65, and include access to a Zoom call with the brewers and/or owners of that session's brewery, as well as up to 64 ounces of its beer. Tickets for all four sessions are $240, and include beer from all four breweries. Beer will be shipped directly to the homes of ticket holders, arriving the day before the event to ensure freshness.

Proceeds from the event will support the New York State Brewers Association.

