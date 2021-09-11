Auburn's Prison City wins two medals at Great American Beer Festival

Prison City Brewing in Auburn added two medals to its crowded trophy case when the Great American Beer Festival announced its awards Friday.
The Auburn brewery won a bronze in the Belgian Fruit Beer category for Wit-Ness Protection, a wit with orange peel and coriander, and a silver in the Fruited Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer category for Run Like An Apricot, a Berliner weisse with apricots. Wit-Ness Protection is now on tap at Prison City's brewpub on State Street, while Run Like An Apricot is not available at the moment.
The medals are the second and third for Prison City from the Great American Beer Festival, the world's largest commercial beer competition. In 2015, the Auburn brewery won a silver in the Belgian-Style Blonde Ale or Pale Ale category for Bleek Worden, a Belgian pale. It was also that year that Run Like An Apricot was named one of the best beers in New York state by Playboy magazine.
The festival itself did not take place this year due to COVID-19, but the awards ceremony was held Friday in Denver. Prison City owners Dawn and Marc Schulz told The Citizen on Saturday that they were at their new North Street brewery that night for a concert by local band Saint Bernard, and celebrated the news with the hundreds of customers and staff in attendance.
"With the first medal for Run Like An Apricot, we were beyond excited for (brewer Ben Maeso) because he is so passionate about this category and beer style," Marc said. "And then, when word came about bronze for (Wit-Ness Protection) we just lost it and there was a lot of cheering, maybe some tears. It was a great scene."
Since opening in 2014, Prison City has collected dozens of awards for Maeso's beers at state, national and international competitions. Along with its Great American Beer Festival medals, the Auburn brewery has won 10 awards at the New York State Craft Beer Competition, including the Governor's Cup (best in show) in 2019 for its Barrel-aged Wham Whams imperial stout. Prison City has also placed several beers in the blind tastings of Paste Magazine, namely its Mass Riot India pale ale, which was ranked No. 1 out of almost 250 entries in 2016 and No. 6 out of almost 325 in 2018.
