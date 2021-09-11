Auburn's Prison City wins two medals at Great American Beer Festival

Prison City Brewing in Auburn added two medals to its crowded trophy case when the Great American Beer Festival announced its awards Friday.

The Auburn brewery won a bronze in the Belgian Fruit Beer category for Wit-Ness Protection, a wit with orange peel and coriander, and a silver in the Fruited Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer category for Run Like An Apricot, a Berliner weisse with apricots. Wit-Ness Protection is now on tap at Prison City's brewpub on State Street, while Run Like An Apricot is not available at the moment.

The medals are the second and third for Prison City from the Great American Beer Festival, the world's largest commercial beer competition. In 2015, the Auburn brewery won a silver in the Belgian-Style Blonde Ale or Pale Ale category for Bleek Worden, a Belgian pale. It was also that year that Run Like An Apricot was named one of the best beers in New York state by Playboy magazine.

