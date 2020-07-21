Auburn's State of the City presentation touches on DRI updates, COVID-19 operations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn Mayor Mike Quill started out the annual State of the City address Tuesday by saying that in his 13th year in office, no two years "have ever been the same and I don't expect this one will be the same as in past years."

Quill said this year has been difficult. He made the address online which was hosted by the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the city. The entire presentation is on the chamber's YouTube page.

"This has been a very tough year for all of us, no matter what your walk of life is," he said. "Whether it's politics, manufacturing, whatever you do for a living, this COVID (has) affected all of us and our families."

He recognized city employees for their work under the tough circumstances from the outbreak.

"Hopefully in the very near future we can get back to somewhat of a normal life, although most of us really believe this is going to be our normal life for a while," Quill said.

Quill also praised fellow members of the Auburn City Council, including new Councilor Timothy Locastro.

Before introducing City Manager Jeff Dygert, Quill said he has done "a remarkable job."