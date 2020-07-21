Auburn's State of the City presentation touches on DRI updates, COVID-19 operations

Auburn Mayor Mike Quill started out the annual State of the City address Tuesday by saying that in his 13th year in office, no two years "have ever been the same and I don't expect this one will be the same as in past years."
Quill said this year has been difficult. He made the address online which was hosted by the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the city. The entire presentation is on the chamber's YouTube page.
"This has been a very tough year for all of us, no matter what your walk of life is," he said. "Whether it's politics, manufacturing, whatever you do for a living, this COVID (has) affected all of us and our families."
He recognized city employees for their work under the tough circumstances from the outbreak.
"Hopefully in the very near future we can get back to somewhat of a normal life, although most of us really believe this is going to be our normal life for a while," Quill said.
Quill also praised fellow members of the Auburn City Council, including new Councilor Timothy Locastro.
Before introducing City Manager Jeff Dygert, Quill said he has done "a remarkable job."
Dygert touched on a variety of subjects. Toward the end of the presentation, he said Auburn business projects picked for the state's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, which is meant to help downtown development, are still moving forward. Most of these funds are distributed on a reimbursement basis, he said, so the project has to be funded and once it's wrapped up the recipient applies for the reimbursement from the state.
"We're aware that with everything going on with COVID and the significant hit that most local businesses took on that, that might be difficult for a business to front outlay that cash and then wait for a reimbursement," Dygert said. "So we're trying hard to work with New York state to change the way that funding is put out there, to try to front load it so if there's good documentation and a good track record we could award those funds on the front end of a project as a grant."
Dygert said staff have worked diligently during the pandemic as city facilities were closed to the public in March. Some worked from home while others didn't, Dygert continued, saying buildings reopened in July with changes for public safety.
Dygert said while there were discussions about other municipalities furloughing or laying off employees, he and council did not want to do that, saying they "wanted to provide some stability for our work force and some reassurance that we will get through this, we'll work together, we'll be fiscally responsible and make sure our local families who are supported by working for the city can do what they need to do."
He said there was a "minor work force reduction" related to summer seasonal help this year. Every summer, a lot of seasonal help is brought on — typically high school and college-aged young adults — to assist with maintenance with parks, playgrounds and more. That help was largely not hired this year.
"Please be patient. If there's something that pops out that you think needs or demands attention, communicate with the city and we'll get somebody on it," Dygert said.
The city has also been trying to work with and help local businesses within restrictions set by the state.
Dygert noted the federal government released funding to municipalities through community block grant grant money connected to assistance amid the outbreak. For the human services category of the program, he said, around $169,000 was available. Twenty different applications from human service organizations were funded through that. Under the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Support Program, $404,000 was available. Fifty-six for-profit businesses received support with $324,000 and $80,000 was granted to help eight not-for-profit arts and cultural organizations.
Other projects Dygert discussed included a zebra mussel mitigation that was "wrapped up in the last month or so," and the Casey Park ice rink roof replacement.
The State of the County event, which will also be online, will be held Aug. 6. Normally the city and state addresses are held on the same day, but was shifted online this year due to the pandemic.
A State of the Schools event, featuring Auburn Enlarged Central School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Superintendent Brian Hartwell will be held July 28 while a State of Tourism installment will be July 30. There are links to register for the events online on the chamber's website.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.