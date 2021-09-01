August third-worst month of COVID-19 pandemic for Cayuga County

A large increase in COVID-19 cases, a spike in hospitalizations and the first virus-related deaths in five months.
As Cayuga County continues its battle against COVID-19, August was not a good month.
With 747 confirmed cases and six deaths, it was the third-worst month of the pandemic. Only December 2020 and January of this year were worse in terms of cases — there were more than 4,000 cases and 74 deaths in that two-month stretch.
Cayuga County ended August with 41 new cases admitted on Tuesday, according to the local health department. The new cases include 25 vaccinated and 16 unvaccinated residents.
Until August, the COVID-19 case totals were low over the summer in Cayuga County. There were 117 cases in June and July and hospitalizations were in the single digits.
But in the last full month of summer, the situation changed. There was a tenfold increase in cases (72 to 747) from July to August. One year ago, there were 35 cases in August — an average of one a day. This year, the county averaged 24 new cases per day.
Like many counties across New York, Cayuga is in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers to be an area of high transmission. In areas of high and substantial transmission, the CDC recommends individuals to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
As cases increased in Cayuga County, hospitalizations rose. On the final day of the month, there were 11 residents hospitalized at Auburn Community Hospital — two in their 90s, two in their 80s, three in their 70s, one in their 50s and three in their 30s. Eight of the 11 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, according to the health department.
The total number of hospitalizations is unknown. Cayuga County's data includes virus-related patients at Auburn hospital, but excludes residents who are at hospitals outside of the county.
The six virus-related fatalities in August made it one of the deadliest months of the pandemic for the county. There hadn't been any COVID-19 deaths since March.
Overall, 96 county residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.
