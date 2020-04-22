Aurelius crash sends Seneca County man to hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Aurelius involving a pickup truck and tractor-trailer that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Turnpike Road near the intersection with Laraway Road. Daniel Quimby, of Seneca Falls, lost control of a pickup truck he was driving and struck the tractor-trailer, which was coming from the opposite direction, sheriff's office Lt. Michael J. Wellauer said.

Quimby was taken to Geneva Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Wellauer said. He was driving a pickup owned by Scanlan Enterprises of Auburn. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Ray Campbell, of North Rose, was not injured. He was hauling bagged mulch on an 18-wheeler owned by Barr Transportation of Auburn.

The investigation is continuing and additional information was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Other agencies involved in the crash response included the Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department and rescue squad, Cayuga and AMR ambulances, Cayuga County 911, Cayuga County Highway Department and state police, according to a Facebook post from the Aurelius Fire Department.

