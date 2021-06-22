Aurelius fire department getting gear, training for grain-entrapment rescues

The Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department will be receiving equipment and training to assist with potential rescues at farms.
The department is one of 48 across the country to be awarded grain rescue tubes and training through a program offered by Nationwide insurance.
According to a news release, Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety campaign has awarded 200 rescue tubes to first responders to help prevent grain entrapment deaths since 2014.
“It only takes seconds, or a simple mistake, for an adult to sink in the quicksand-like flow of grain and become fully entrapped or engulfed,” Brad Liggett, Nationwide’s president of Agribusiness, said in a statement. “Adding to the risk is a lack of rescue equipment available to local fire departments and emergency responders who are called for help when a worker becomes trapped.”
To help address this industry issue, Nationwide aims to educate those entering grain bins about the hazards involved and to address the lack of specialized resources available to fire departments who are responding to bin entrapments.
Nationwide said that NECAS, based out of Peosta, IA, will deliver the rescue tubes and training to the winning fire departments throughout 2021, traveling to each location with state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulators and rescue tubes. The training sessions include classroom education and rescue simulations using the entrapment tools, which are loaded onto 20-foot trailers and able to hold about 100 bushels of grain each.
“Since 2014, Nationwide has made it a mission to bring an end to this industry issue by raising awareness of the dangers and collecting funds to supply needed equipment to front line rescuers tasked with responding when accidents occur,” Liggett said.