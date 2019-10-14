Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from a vehicle just before i…
A 911 call was received at 2:28 p.m. Friday reporting that a vehicle was submerged in the river surrounding Haiti Island near Route 38 and Haiti Road.
Witnesses at the boat launch said they saw a man experience a medical episode while either placing a boat trailer into or taking it out of the water. One of the witnesses pulled Jetty from the vehicle, which went into the water and was fully submerged.
Efforts to revive Jetty at the scene were unsuccessful.
The sheriff's office, state Department of Environmental Conservation officers, fire departments from Conquest, Port Byron and Weedsport and AMR Ambulance responded to the scene. Divers from the Auburn Fire Department recovered the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Nicole Stewart at (315) 294-8093. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.