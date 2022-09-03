Aurelius man killed in collision remembered as dedicated firefighter, public servant

Even though he was over 60 years old, Tom Walczyk did not hesitate to respond to incidents after midnight with the rest of the Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire chief David Perkins saw Walczyk, an Aurelius resident and longtime department member, responding to a late-night scene as recently as last month.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that Walczyk, 65, died after a collision with a delivery van in Aurelius Aug. 31.

Robert Franklin, detective lieutenant with the sheriff's office and commander of the criminal investigation division, said a 2007 Honda motorcycle, operated by Walczyk, was northbound on Fuller Road at around 1:13 p.m. when it collided with a van, driven by Seth Kasarda, 23, of Camillus, that was turning into a driveway.

Walczyk was taken to Auburn Community Hospital via ambulance and later succumbed to his injuries. Kasarda, the only person in the van, was not injured. Franklin said the sheriff's office's accident reconstruction unit recreated the incident, with results pending. Any charges are pending the results of the overall investigation, Franklin said.

Since Walczyk's death, Perkins and others remember him as devoted to his community and to helping others. In addition to being a life member of the fire department because he served for over 25 years, Walczyk was also a member of the Aurelius Town Board at the time of his death. Perkins said Walczyk had previously been a town fire commissioner, adding he believes Walczyk had been with the fire department for around 40 years.

The chief said he knew Walczyk for over 30 years and that his selflessness served as an example to the fire department and "he set a standard for the fire department in being a community servant." Perkins praised Walczyk's dedication.

"He's in his 60s, he's retired, it would have been very easy for him to say, 'I'm going to stay in bed at 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning and let the younger people handle it,'" Perkins said. "He was still very, very active, still getting up, answering alarms up in the middle of the night, still answering alarms during the day."

Walczyk's steadfast inclination to assist others is what made him a good firefighter, Perkins said.

"It didn't matter if your car was broke down, you needed to borrow $20, you needed help fixing something in your house. He was just a very, very kind person that was extremely willing to help anybody, whether he knew you or not, a perfect stranger to somebody who was a longtime friend. He was that kind of guy," Perkins added.

Walczyk's helpful nature was present earlier this spring, when Aurelius received a lot of rain and people were having issues with their basements. The fire department was called at one point to a woman's house who was having problems with the sump pump in her basement. The department determined the sump pump wasn't working and "did everything we could to try and get that sump pump working," although it was evident the woman was going to either need to acquire parts for it or get a new sump pump.

Since Walczyk owned a lot of rental properties in the area and had performed plumbing, carpentry work and more, Perkins said, the department figured Walczyk might have a sump pump or parts for one. Perkins called Walczyk, and he went over to the woman's house, free of charge, on at least three occasions because she was having difficulties. At one point, Walczyk gave the woman his cell phone number so she could call him when an issue arose, Perkins said.

The past few days have been "extremely difficult" for Perkins and the Aurelius fire department, he said. The department responded to the collision Walczyk was involved, but did not know he was there at first.

"We're a volunteer organization, there's not a lot of us, we're a very tight-knit group. It's bad enough that we have to go to these incidents and the tragedy, but it compounds the situation, makes it exponentially worse when it's one of your own people, you show up and realize who it is and you have to help," Perkins said.

Perkins is not sure he will ever meet another person like Walczyk again.

"I think everybody that volunteers to do whatever they volunteer to do, whether it's a firefighter, volunteering for the church or whatever, is very selfless, but I don't know that I will have the opportunity to meet a more caring and selfless person than Tom ... I thank him for teaching us that, living his life as that, making that example for us to live our lives by," Perkins said.

On the morning of Sept. 1, the fire department changed its profile picture to include a black band saying "LIFE MEMBER" and the No. 70, which was Walczyk's badge number.

Walczyk submitted a letter to the editor during his 2019 campaign for the town council seat, saying "I know what the town is like and what it can be. I'm not one to 'follow the crowd' and will never be classified as someone to sit on the sidelines. I ask questions. I listen to people to find out how a decision will impact ALL the people of the town — not just a select few."

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen Friday he knew Walczyk well.

"He was a very active member of the community, very active member of the Aurelius fire department," Schenck said. "He was a dedicated public servant and he will certainly be missed."