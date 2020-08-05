Aurora mayor wants to be prepared ahead of Wells College semester during COVID-19

Bennett said Wells did not reach out to her or the village about the reopening plan, but she did not take that personally; she wanted to see what was going to come from it.

"They had work to do and they had to get it done and they didn't need me in the middle of it, nor did I know exactly what role I might have," she continued.

She said she was heartened by the fact Wells said by law they will have to report any positive cases to the Cayuga County Health Department and failure to abide by the new health and safety rules will be seen as a violation of the college's honor code. Bennett asked that students and village residents alike maintain proper distancing on village streets and wear masks.

"I don't think it's going to be that big a threat (to the village population)," Bennett said.

At a conference of the New York State Conference of Mayors she remotely attended last week, she learned mayors can enact short-term emergency orders if they are approved by the department of health. While Bennett emphasized she doesn't want to interfere with Wells at all, she wants to be prepared if a health emergency arises.

"If for any reason we needed to do that, I know that it's possible," she said.

Bennett said she wants to be mindful of the village.