Aurora mayor wants to be prepared ahead of Wells College semester during COVID-19

Aurora mayor wants to be prepared ahead of Wells College semester during COVID-19

The AuroraFest parade rolls down Main Street in the village in 2013.

 The Citizen file

Aurora's mayor said when classes are in session for Wells College, the village's population typically triples. That could be a community health and safety concern as students return to campus later this month.

The private college has been based in the small village since it started as a women's institution in 1868. Classes this semester are poised to begin Aug. 31. Wells recently announced its reopening plans on its website.

Mayor Bonnie Apgar Bennett told The Citizen Wednesday she believes Wells' strategy for bringing students back to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic is well thought-out. She is glad the institution's plans include isolating students who test positive for the respiratory illness and having students arriving from states on New York’s list of travel restricted states quarantine for 14 days.

But there are some concerns she wants to keep in mind and be prepared for. She noted the majority of Aurora's resident population, which she said comes to around 200 people, is older and therefore more vulnerable to the coronavirus. She said the area has a single casual restaurant, Fargo Bar & Grill, for locals patronize, and the students normally like to visit it, as well. There is some local worry about having twice as many people suddenly dining and shopping in the few places within the village amid the virus.

Bennett said Wells did not reach out to her or the village about the reopening plan, but she did not take that personally; she wanted to see what was going to come from it.

"They had work to do and they had to get it done and they didn't need me in the middle of it, nor did I know exactly what role I might have," she continued.

She said she was heartened by the fact Wells said by law they will have to report any positive cases to the Cayuga County Health Department and failure to abide by the new health and safety rules will be seen as a violation of the college's honor code. Bennett asked that students and village residents alike maintain proper distancing on village streets and wear masks.

"I don't think it's going to be that big a threat (to the village population)," Bennett said.

At a conference of the New York State Conference of Mayors she remotely attended last week, she learned mayors can enact short-term emergency orders if they are approved by the department of health. While Bennett emphasized she doesn't want to interfere with Wells at all, she wants to be prepared if a health emergency arises.

"If for any reason we needed to do that, I know that it's possible," she said.

Bennett said she wants to be mindful of the village.

"We're not throwing our weight around at all, because I do think this is their problem and I think that they're doing everything they can to minimize the risk and if it seems as if a risk to the village residents is occurring, then we go into action," she said.

Ultimately, Bennett said she is glad Wells is operating and she can't imagine Aurora without the institution.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Concerned about COVID-19?

