A Cayuga County New Year's Day tradition continued Wednesday with the 30th annual Polar Plunge in Aurora.
Swimmers braved the cold waters of Cayuga Lake for a brief dip off the shoreline behind St. Patrick's Church. The event is hosted by the Aurora Polar Bears with support from the Aurora Fire Department.
While participation was free, donations were collected by the Phil Murphy scholarship fund, which goes to a graduating senior who belongs to the fire department. For more information, visit facebook.com/aurora.polarbears.