Aurora's MacKenzie-Childs adds former Goop creative to board

Home décor brand MacKenzie-Childs in Aurora has announced the appointment of Elise Loehnen to the company's board.

In her role, Loehnen will consult on content strategies to build and strengthen the brand's community and guide it in a digital-forward marketplace, MacKenzie-Childs said in a news release.

A 2002 graduate of Yale University, Loehnen has held editorial roles at Conde Nast, headed up marketing and creative at Shopzilla and, most recently, served as chief content officer for Goop, where she worked closely with founder Gwyneth Paltrow. Loehnen's creative intuition and experience with content development, emerging platforms, distribution channels, audience engagement and more will bring a new perspective to MacKenzie-Childs, CEO John J. Ling said in a news release, and help the company develop meaningful content that's delivered in unique ways to engage its loyal customer base.

“The MacKenzie-Childs community is incredibly passionate about 'their' brand and Elise will continue to help us build personal connections with our customers and celebrate their shared values and interests. I look forward to this strengthened partnership with our board," Ling said.