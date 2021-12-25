Authorities search for missing, vulnerable Cayuga County woman

An alert for a missing vulnerable woman from Meridian has been issued.

Authorities are searching for Wendy Burke, a 71-year-old woman who was last seen on state Route 370 in Meridian at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Burke, who has dementia and may need medical attention, was driving a 2006 yellow Chevrolet Aveo with New York registration JGV-2644.

Burke is white, has long gray hair, is missing some front teeth, is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Authorities did not have a photo of her available.

Anyone who has information that could help locate Burke is asked to call 911 or (315) 253-1222.

