Authorities seek information on Auburn vacant house fire

Police and fire investigators are asking for information from the public on a fire that heavily damaged a vacant house in Auburn Thursday morning.

Jeff Clark, assistant fire chief with the Auburn Fire Department, said the call came in at 12:20 a.m. for a blaze at 63 Orchard St. The bulk of the fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes but firefighters stayed longer for overhaul and to watch for any remaining hot spots.

Clark said the building is a complete loss. No one was injured.

Any members of the public with relevant information on the incident are asked to reach out to the Auburn Fire Investigation Team at fireinvestigation@auburnny.gov or use the Auburn Police Department's tip line at auburnny.gov/police-department.

