An outbreak of avian flu is suspected at a state-run game farm outside Ithaca.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said that a suspected outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus is being investigated at Reynolds Game Farm. The farm, just east of the city of Ithaca near the Cornell University campus, is a DEC facility that raises ring-necked pheasants for release into the wild.

In a news release, the DEC said it began the investigation over suspicious deaths on March 20, and initial test results indicate a possible outbreak of the H5N1 avian influenza virus. The agency said it is working closely with animal health experts at the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory to determine the next steps at the farm.

The DEC said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the recent HPAI detections in birds does not present an immediate public health concern. HPAI cases in humans are rare, and symptoms are typically mild. The risk of a person becoming infected is low.

AI is a strain of the influenza virus that primarily affects birds, including commercial and backyard poultry flocks. HPAI has been circulating in wild birds in North America since early 2022, and has been previously confirmed in wild birds in Tompkins County, where Reynolds Game Farm is located.

The DEC said that the farm employs rigorous biosecurity protocols, including fencing and overhead netting to prevent large birds like hawks, owls, ducks, geese, and gulls from getting into the pens. Staff also conduct regular disease surveillance. The pheasant flock at Reynolds is a USDA National Poultry Improvement Plan certified flock. The NPIP is a state–federal cooperative testing and certification program for poultry breeding flocks that includes surveillance for avian influenza, pullorum disease, fowl typhoid, and other infectious diseases.

The DEC said it will continue to work with its state and federal partners "in a swift and thorough response to the suspected outbreak."

Pheasant raised at the farm are distributed to volunteers for release through the Cornell Cooperative Extension network.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County held a workshop at Cayuga Community College on Mach 15 on raising day-old pheasant chicks.

"Without propagation and release programs, pheasant hunting opportunities would not exist in New York," the extension said in a news release.

Approximately 40,000 day-old chicks are hatched and distributed every year through the program. Participants in the program include 4-H youth, sportsmen's clubs, landowners, farmers and schools.