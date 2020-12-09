Baby elephant at Syracuse zoo dies of fast-acting virus

While treating Batu, the zoo and its Cornell University veterinary team were closely monitoring Ajay, who was playful and happy as usual on Monday but by Tuesday morning had some swelling around his eyes and his tongue was slightly darkened, signs that EEHV is active.

“Within two hours, despite the tireless efforts of the zoo and Cornell veterinary staff, he was gone," Fox said in a statement. "That is how awful this disease is, especially with young elephants. When it hits, it hits hard.”

Fox said the entire herd was given the opportunity to spend time with Ajay after his death as elephant families do in the wild. He said the staff are shocked and grief stricken, but are focused on taking care of Batu right now. “Every institution that works with elephants knows this is a risk,” he said. The zoo previously lost a female elephant calf, Preya, to EEHV at age 3 in 2003.

Fox said Ajay has been taken to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine and his death will contribute to study of EEHV, which also affects Asian elephants in the wild. He said the loss of Ajay will make a difficult year even harder for the zoo and the many people who love and support its elephants.