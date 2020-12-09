Baby elephant at Syracuse zoo dies of fast-acting virus

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is mourning the sudden death of its youngest elephant calf, Ajay, from a virus that has also infected the zoo's other juvenile elephant.
In a news release, the zoo said that the elephant, which would have turned 2 on Jan. 15, died Tuesday from EEHV, a lethal strain of herpes that targets Asian elephants.
Ajay was the second calf born at the zoo to his mother, Mali, and father, Doc. His brother, Batu, 5, remains in treatment for the virus and is still at risk, according to Rosamond Gifford Zoo Director Ted Fox.
The zoo said that EEHV, or Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus, is the biggest killer of young Asian elephants and can cause death within 24 hours in those under age 8. EEHV was discovered by the Smithsonian National Zoo Conservation Biology Institute in 1995 after the National Zoo lost a 16-month-old elephant calf to the disease.
The Smithsonian established the National Elephant Herpesvirus Laboratory as a result, and the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is a member institution that sends blood samples from its elephants to the lab twice weekly to monitor for the disease. EEHV is believed to be naturally occurring among elephants in a latent form that can become active without warning.
The zoo said that blood sample from Batu tested positive for EEHV last week, and the zoo began aggressively treating him although he had no symptoms. Batu remained asymptomatic over the weekend even as subsequent blood tests showed that the levels of virus in his blood were growing exponentially by the day.
While treating Batu, the zoo and its Cornell University veterinary team were closely monitoring Ajay, who was playful and happy as usual on Monday but by Tuesday morning had some swelling around his eyes and his tongue was slightly darkened, signs that EEHV is active.
“Within two hours, despite the tireless efforts of the zoo and Cornell veterinary staff, he was gone," Fox said in a statement. "That is how awful this disease is, especially with young elephants. When it hits, it hits hard.”
Fox said the entire herd was given the opportunity to spend time with Ajay after his death as elephant families do in the wild. He said the staff are shocked and grief stricken, but are focused on taking care of Batu right now. “Every institution that works with elephants knows this is a risk,” he said. The zoo previously lost a female elephant calf, Preya, to EEHV at age 3 in 2003.
Fox said Ajay has been taken to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine and his death will contribute to study of EEHV, which also affects Asian elephants in the wild. He said the loss of Ajay will make a difficult year even harder for the zoo and the many people who love and support its elephants.
The zoo said that Ajay, pronounced “Ah-JYE,” will be remembered as the most precocious baby elephant the zoo ever experienced. He surpassed his older brother at every milestone and could often be seen running up to Batu for a play wrestling match or a dunk in the elephant pool.
His name was chosen by the public in an online vote after the elephant team picked five contenders, then campaigned heavily for their top choice, Ajay, because it means “invincible” in Sanskrit.
“Although he was not invincible to this disease, Ajay definitely had an invincible personality and we will never, ever forget him,” Fox said.
