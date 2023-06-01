A $10 million project to repair the West Barrier Bar Pier in Fair Haven has been completed.

The pier sustained significant damage in 2019. Bolt failures and sheet pile damage were observed after a series of storms. Fencing was installed to block access to the affected section.

Temporary repairs were completed in 2019, with brackets and cables used to secure the sheet pile. For a permanent fix, though, more money was needed.

In 2021, Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was signed by President Joe Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced last year that $10 million from the infrastructure funds would be allocated for the pier repairs.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the contract to Crane-Hogan Structural Systems, a Rochester firm. The work included the installation of new sheet pile and a new concrete cap for the pier.

"The millions I secured because of our historic investments from the (infrastructure law) that has funded the completion of the west pier will restore the entrance to the harbor, making it safer and accessible to go in and out of the harbor, just in time for the summer tourism season!" said Schumer, who visited Fair Haven in 2019.

The Army Corps of Engineers highlighted the project's benefits, including safe navigation between Little Sodus Bay and Lake Ontario. The agency said it will support the local economy by ensuring safe passage to 550 boat slip rentals and eight launch ramps.

Little Sodus Bay Harbor is a major economic engine for northern Cayuga County. It generates $10.9 million in revenue from local accommodations, restaurants, retail and other industries. It also supports 107 jobs and $3.7 million in income, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

Jim Basile, mayor of Fair Haven and a Cayuga County legislator, noted that nearly 30% of the county's tourism dollars come from the village and the northern tip of the county.

Protecting the bay and maintaining Little Sodus Bay as "a bay of refuge" for boaters, business and recreation was a priority, according to Basile.

"It was important to get it fixed," he said.

There have also been improvements to West Barrier Bar Park, where the pier is located. The state, through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, awarded $2 million to make the park more resilient against flooding.