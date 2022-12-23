Bah! Humbug! Foul weather cancels Dickens Christmas finale in Skaneateles

The last performance this year for Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles has been canceled because of the weather.

Dickens Christmas, an annual street theater production where Christmas characters from the stories of author Charles Dickens and other figures in period-appropriate garb interact with people in Skaneateles, will not be holding its last performance of 2022, which was set for Saturday, Dec. 24. The event began Nov. 25 this year and was held on Saturdays and Sundays.

“After a great deal of thought, we have decided not to perform this Christmas Eve,” Jim Greene, the event's producing director, who also plays Dickens, said in a news release. “Given the predicted extreme cold and high winds, the thought of asking folks to stand outside down by the lake seems somewhat unkind. We wish you all the merriest of Christmas love, the brightest of Hanukkah lights and the healthiest of New Years! God bless us, everyone!”

The Cayuga County-area is under several advisories from the National Weather Service related to a major storm system making its away across the United States.