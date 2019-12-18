AUBURN — In anticipation of statewide bail reform, Judge Thomas Leone reviewed the bail statuses of several defendants — including that of Heriberto Perez-Velasquez.
Perez-Velasquez is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a tractor in Weedsport on Nov. 10. The operator of the tractor, 59-year-old Mark Knapp, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Perez-Velasquez, who is originally from Guatemala, is in the U.S. illegally and was deported in 2007, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
His charges include second-degree vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18% or more and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
Under the statewide Bail Elimination Act of 2019 that takes effect Jan. 1, Perez-Velasquez would be released from the custody of the Cayuga County Jail. His charges do not qualify as ones that a judge can set bail for.
In court on Wednesday, defense attorneys Rome Canzano and Mario Gutierrez asked Leone to set nominal bail on their client. The defense cited subdivision 5 of section 510.10 of the New York State Criminal Procedural Law, which allows a defendant to ask for bail when it couldn't otherwise be set.
"This is one of those unusual set of circumstances where it would benefit him to have bail," Canzano said. If Perez-Velasquez was released from jail, he would likely be detained in federal custody.
Leone noted that 'nominal,' is a subjective term. "As we all know, we're in uncharted territory here," he said.
The judge set Perez-Velasquez's bail at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond — doubling the bail request made by Diane Adsit, Cayuga County senior assistant district attorney and lead prosecutor on the case.
Last month when he was originally arraigned, bail was set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.
After the proceeding, District Attorney Jon Budelmann, as well as local and state politicians, panned the new bail reform during a press conference in the county Legislature chambers. Several members of Knapp's family filled two rows of seats behind the podium.
"This case is a stark example of what can happen when short-sighted laws are imposed on a public without any remedies, any equipment, any tools, any funding, any preparation," Budelmann said.
He explained that Perez-Velasquez was previously charged with aggravated DWI and resisting arrest in Wayne County, which was already adhering to bail reform. He was released from jail custody three weeks later, Budelmann said.
On Nov. 10, Perez-Velasquez then allegedly caused the fatal crash in Weedsport.
State Sen. Pam Helming said Perez-Velasquez had a history of drunk driving. "He would be eligible for mandatory release under these new criminal justice reforms. And I use that term — reforms — lightly," she said.
"People, this is not justice. It's not justice," she continued.
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow said he worried the bail reform would discourage people from reporting crimes if defendants could not be held on bail.
Budelmann described the reform as a "statewide experiment" and called on the state to revise and delay the change. "It's not too late for the state to stay these actions, analyze it, carve out exceptions, make presumptions," he said.
In an interview with The Citizen later that day, Canzano suspected the high bail was set as a "protest to the statue" and not necessarily to secure Perez-Velasquez's return. "And I understand that," he said.
"He should be treated no differently than we would treat anybody in his circumstance, regardless of the emotions associated with this type of case and the alleged facts," Canzano said.
During an earlier court session, Leone reviewed bail for several other defendants currently in jail custody. "My disdain for this new law is evident," he said during one of the proceedings, but continued that it was still his duty to uphold it.
Three defendants with cases in county court were ordered released from jail custody Dec. 27 until their charges are resolved, which could be by trial or guilty plea.
Two of them will be required to wear electronic ankle monitors and follow conditions to report to Cayuga Counseling Services, the primary agency for handling pretrial supervision services.
Justin DeCapio, 29, will be required to wear an ankle monitor. He is charged with three felonies: two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree forgery.
The other defendant to be released with electronic supervision is 40-year-old Sid Harrison, who was indicted on two felony drug possession charges and two drug-related misdemeanors.
Marquay Barber, 19, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief and will be released from jail custody on Dec. 27 with conditions to comply with CCS supervision.
Leone set or adjusted bail to be $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond in the cases of three other defendants: Emmanuel Walls (35), Tyrone Davis Jr. (24) and Jorge Sanchez (32).
Walls has two indictments, one of which includes 58 charges that mostly consist of aggravated family offenses and second-degree criminal contempt. Davis had bail reduced on an indictment charging him with felony criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. Sanchez is charged with an aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.