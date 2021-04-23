Baltimore Woods hosting Native Plant Sale

Native trees, shrubs, perennials and spring ephemerals supplied by Ballantyne Gardens in Liverpool will be available, as well as organic and heirloom tomatoes by gardener Pat Jokajtys, birdhouses made by hand from reclaimed wood, and vermicompost by Devine Gardens.

"Now that spring has arrived and people are able to get outside to enjoy the warmer temperatures and the fresh air, thoughts often turn to sprucing up our flower beds or inviting birds and butterflies to our backyards," sale committee member Jacquie Orzell said in a news release. "When gardens are lush with native plants, it’s a win for the pollinators, too. Birds, bees, and butterflies are just some of the creatures that rely on native plants for food and shelter. We can all feel good about taking care of ourselves and our environment right now.”