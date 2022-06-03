Ban on poultry shows lifted as avian flu threat wanes in New York state

With cases of avian flu diminishing, officials have rescinded the ban on live poultry shows in New York state.

Prohibitions on live poultry shows, exhibitions, auctions, sales, meets and swaps had been put in place in March and April after highly pathogenic avian influenza spread across the United States and led to detections in New York state.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball on Friday announced that the bans were being lifted as fair season begins because of a decrease in cases nationwide, including in New York state, which has not had a detection of avian flu in nearly two months. Additionally, as the state enters agricultural fair season, officials said that studies have shown that the majority of flocks affected in the current outbreak were infected by introductions from wild birds, rather than by farm-to-farm transmission, "lending additional confidence to the decision to allow comingling of poultry again."

The state said that a total of eight flocks have tested positive in New York, with the last in a Fulton County flock on April 6. The Department of Agriculture said it is continuing to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on a response and is also collaborating with partners at the Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation. Additionally, officials are conducting extensive outreach to poultry and egg farms across the state to ensure best practices are being implemented.

Commercial and hobby poultry farmers are encouraged to continue practicing good biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease, including transporting birds in crates that have been cleaned and disinfected, not sharing equipment or supplies with other exhibitors, and cleaning and disinfecting equipment between uses and especially upon return from a fair, swap or show.

Birds taken to a fair or exhibition should be kept separated from the rest of a flock for at least 21 days upon return and observed for signs of illness, and sick or dying poultry should be reported at (518) 457-3502 or dai@agriculture.ny.gov.

“New York has taken an aggressive approach to slowing the spread of avian influenza and it has paid off," Ball said in a news release. "With cases decreasing in our state and throughout the country, as well as new data showing very low rates of farm-to-farm transmission of HPAI during the current outbreak, I am confident that it is time to lift the bans on live poultry shows and sales."

