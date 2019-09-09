Five Star Bank, which operates locations across central and western New York, recently donated $15,000 to youth programs at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn.
“It is our hope that this grant will enable the Booker T. Washington Community Center to increase the number of students served and provide them with the tools they need for success," said Karla J. L. Gadley, a development officer at Five Star Bank, in a press release announcing the donation on Monday.
The donation will support educational, recreational, cultural and health programming available to young people through the community center, which was founded in 1927 originally as a resource for African-Americans and is located at 23 Chapman Ave. in Auburn.
“Five Star Bank is proud to support organizations that empower individuals and neighborhoods in the communities we serve,” Gadley said.
The Warsaw-based consumer and commercial bank has an Auburn branch at 345 Genesee St. and more than 50 locations extending into the western part of the state.