A bank robber was sentenced to state prison and an Auburn man admitted to sexual abusing a child in Cayuga County Court on Thursday.

Johann Bass, 45, of Falls Church, Virginia, received the maximum sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years for his conviction of third-degree robbery, having pled guilty on Jan. 23.

On Jan. 12, 2022, Bass entered the KeyBank branch on Genesee Street in Auburn and presented the teller with a note reading, “Stay calm, I have a gun, give me your money.”

Bass made off with $700 in cash but was apprehended by the police soon after in Aurora. Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina handled the case.

• William Roth, 51, of Holley Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and will be sentenced to 15 years in prison and a period of post-release supervision when sentenced on Aug. 10.

Roth also pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old. He will receive concurrent sentences of 1 to 3 years on each of those counts. Sr. ADA Heather M. De Stefano handled the prosecution of Roth.