Barn at southern Cayuga County farm reported to be 'fully involved' in flames

Dozens of firefighters battled a barn fire in southern Cayuga County Saturday afternoon.

The first unit on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. reported that a barn was fully involved in flames at Ripley Farms, 6464 Eaton Road in the Town of Sempronius.

The Homer Fire Department from Cortland County was in command of the emergency response, and firefighters from Moravia, Locke, New Hope, Genoa and others sent trucks to the scene.

A tanker task force was established so that water could be brought to the scene. A fill site for trucks was established on a bridge over a creek on Branch Road and a second was set up at a nearby pond. Two hours into the firefighting effort, a third fill site was set up near Goody's Lake Como Inn on East Lake Road.

Tankers were still being refilled after 6 p.m.

Eaton Road runs between Route 41A and Lake Como Road.

Fire investigators were reported to be en route to the scene about an hour after the initial call, and an excavator was requested to be sent to the farm to aid in the efforts.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0