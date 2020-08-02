Barren ballpark: Falcon Park sits empty with future usage unclear

However, there was cost to preparing for a Doubledays season that ultimately did not happen. Mayor Mike Quill wrote in an April 21 letter to U.S. Rep. John Katko, in a plea for direct federal funding for local governments, that Auburn would stand to lose $100,000 "already spent on the 2020 season" if there was no New York-Penn League. Funding for the Doubledays' season — the team is owned by Auburn Community Baseball, an LLC — is generated through ticket sales, advertising and concessions, and that potential revenue has been lost.

While the ballpark is currently vacant, that's not to say it's collecting dust. Head groundskeeper Brian Rhodes told The Citizen in July that, after city employees were required to stay home for several weeks at the beginning of the pandemic, he's been able to take on a handful of projects around the park that would otherwise be impossible during a normal year.

"We have all this time now that used to be tied up in baseball," Rhodes said. "We're getting a lot of field maintenance, building maintenance, we're deep-cleaning the entire facility. It's actually a lot of good work we're getting done during all this. There's a silver lining. Reshaping the bullpen mounds, power washing the entire concrete concourse around the box seats, that hasn't been done in years."