Baseball Hall of Fame recognizes Auburn's Tim Locastro, stolen base record in exhibit

The approach used prior to Locastro's record is similar for major milestones, such as Miguel Cabrera's 500th career home run. Other events, such as no-hitters or a four-home run game, are less predictable, but hall officials have conversations with teams to relay their interest in obtaining a piece of baseball history.

"We like to say history happens on the field every day," Shestakofsky said. "Whether it's something that makes it on ESPN and 'SportsCenter' or otherwise, there's always something to pay attention to and be aware of."

Now that the spikes are on display, the Baseball Hall of Fame could get a few more visitors from the Auburn area. It is a two-hour drive from Auburn to Cooperstown.

After setting the major league record in April, Locastro told The Citizen that his parents, Tim and Colleen, took him to to the Baseball Hall of Fame when he was a kid. He remembered seeing the plaque gallery, where the Hall of Famers are honored, and the three floors of exhibits.

He is among those from Auburn who are eager to see his spikes in the Hall of Fame.

"It will be cool to go there someday and see those," he said.

If Locastro or anyone else makes the trip to Cooperstown, Shestakofsky said they are ready.