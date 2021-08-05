Bathing beach closed after harmful algal blooms reported on Owasco Lake

Harmful algal blooms (HABs) on the east side of Owasco Lake have resulted in the closure of a bathing beach.

According to a health department press release, the occurrence was reported at the Owasco Yacht Club bathing beach Thursday and the beach is now closed.

The health department monitors the water quality at public beaches routinely and closes swimming areas when a potential hazard is identified. When the HABs abate at these beaches, water samples from the swimming area will be collected and sent for analysis. If the results are satisfactory, the beaches will reopen. The department encourages the public to contact the beach operator prior to arriving to determine if it is open for swimming.

HABs tend to occur in lakes on warm days when the water is calm. Bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance or floating scum should always be avoided, as they are potentially harmful.

Since HABs are prevalent on bodies of water during warmer weather, the health department will not issue a press release for each occasion HABs are present on bathing beaches. The public is asked to be alert and report harmful algal blooms to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at HABsinfo@dec.ny.gov. For more information regarding HABs, visit: www.cayugacounty.us/health.

