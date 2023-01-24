Batman resigns from Cayuga County health board

Keith Batman's new role will prevent him from continuing to serve on the Cayuga County Board of Health.

Batman, a former Cayuga County legislator who became president of the health board in 2021, announced his resignation at the board's monthly meeting on Tuesday.

He cannot continue to serve on the board due to his new role as the county's Democratic elections commissioner. He was selected by his party to succeed longtime commissioner Katie Lacey, who retired at the end of 2022. After receiving the local Democratic Party's recommendation, he was appointed by the Cayuga County Legislature. His term as elections commissioner began on Jan. 1.

Dr. John Cosachov, the health board's vice president, asked Batman if he could continue to serve but not as president. Batman said he could not because of a law prohibiting election commissioners from holding public office.

"I feel like we're going to be losing a board member who has had a lot of appropriate input on a lot of matters," Cosachov responded. "I'm really sorry that this has to take place, Keith."

Batman succeeded Cosachov as president of the board amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure as president, the board addressed COVID-related matters and other issues, such as the need for new Owasco Lake watershed rules and regulations.

In brief remarks at the beginning of the meeting, Batman thanked the board and staff for their work.

"I've been on a lot of boards over the years ... This is one of the best groups of people I've ever worked with," he said. "The discussions here are always on point, they are always rich in content and I think the decisions that this board has made, without exception, have been excellent."

Batman's successor has not been named. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, said a nominating committee will be tasked with identifying a new board member and officers to lead the board this year. According to the plan outlined by Cuddy, a vote on the board's officers will be held in March.