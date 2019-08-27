In light of multiple Cayuga County residents reporting bats in their homes, the Cayuga County Heath Department is reminding people how they can protect themselves from rabies exposure.
Rabies is a fatal viral disease that can be received from a bite from a rabid animal or its saliva. Once the symptoms begin, it cannot be cured. The department said that most people in the United States killed by rabies contract it from bats. Bats will search for the cooler spots throughout the lower floors of a home since crawl spaces and attics get warmer during the summer, the news release said, adding that this "results in more accidental contact than any other time of the year."
People can help prevent bats from entering their homes by caulking cracks and openings through caulking cracks and openings, filling holes in areas such as an attic, garage or basement with steel wool and using wire mesh to mend holes in window screens, the department said.
The news release said a bat in a home should be captured and sent for rabies testing if a person came into physical contact with a bat; a bat is discovered in a room with an impaired adult or unattended child; a bat is "in contact" with a domestic pet such as a cat or dog; or a bat is found in a room with sleeping people in it. A video on capturing a bat is available on the department's website under the environmental health section.
The department also noted that bats should not be hit or crushed, as that could make them untestable. Captured bats should be placed in a cool area or frozen, if possible.
State public health law requires all kittens and puppies get by their first shot by four months of age, with a booster every three years and ferrets requiring a shot each year.
For more information, call the health department at (315) 253-1560. More information on rabies prevention can be found at cdc.gov/rabies/.