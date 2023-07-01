FAIR HAVEN — Shelly Crawford has been attending the Fourth of July festivities in Fair Haven for as long as she can remember, and she is thrilled her grandchildren are taking part in the tradition.

The annual Independence Day weekend events in the village were in full swing Saturday, including a children's parade down Main Street. Occupying the middle of the procession was Shelly, daughter Ashlie Pritchard, Ashlie's son Brexton, Brexton's sister Raegan, 1, Shelly's son Ryan Crawford, Ryan and Ashlie's nephew Luke Crawford, 3, who was driving a toy vehicle carrying Raegan, and Luke's sister Leah, 7, riding a pink bike. Brexton, 4, operated a toy John Deere tractor decked out with four American flags, a red-and-blue pinwheel and more.

Shelly said she has been participating in the Fourth of July events for around 50 years, and noted she has "always hoped" she would be able to carry on that tradition with her children and grandchildren.

"I just see a lot of families now don't spend a lot of time together, and I like the memories, I remember being a child doing this stuff and I hope that when they're older, they remember the same things," she added.

With a small vehicle leading the way, the parade included youngsters and adults alike, as bubbles hovered in the air, the sounds of multiple noisemakers cut through air and a series of small American flags were waved around. The fourth of July celebrations began Thursday, with festivities including a mile-long parade Thursday, an electric boat parade Friday, fireworks Saturday night, a bevy of carnival rides Thursday through Saturday and an art and craft show that began Friday and continues through Sunday.

The craft show, at the village park, featured vendors such as Megan Julian's venture Hook, Line & Stringer, which included macramé shelves, live plants and plant hangers. Bob Riggio served as DJ, busting out classic tunes.

About a block away was the Bayside Cruisers Classic Car Show, another staple of the village's Independence Day bash. Classic, sleek machines of myriad of shapes, sizes, makes, models and designs were lined up. Married couple Gary and Laurie Berthold said they enjoyed being around all of the wheel-wielding hardware around them. Gary said one of his cars at the event so far was a light blue 1969 Dodge Charger RT, owned by Gary King, while Laurie was noted one of her favorites was the green 1957 Ford Thunderbird, owned by Dave Lindsley, right next to the Charger.

The Bertholds said they have come out to Fair Haven's Fourth of July events several times, with their favorites parts being the fireworks and the car show. They were impressed by the selection at the show and its accessibility.

"It's easygoing, it's good to see a lot of young people here," Gary said.

People march during the children's parade as a part of the Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Fair Haven Saturday. Brexton Pritchard, 4, operates a children's parade during a children's parade as a part of the Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Fair Haven Saturday. Vicky Currier, dog Zoey, Ted Currier, and dog Misty spend time together during the Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Fair Haven Saturday. People look at vehicles during a car show as a part of the Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Fair Haven Saturday. Engaged couple Alex Chappell and Bill Haddad hold down the fort for their business, Cosmic Road Trippers, with Bill's son, Liam Haddad, as a part of the Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Fair Haven Saturday. People spend time together and check out carnival rides during the Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Fair Haven Saturday. Al Dombroski's Cadillac hearse was featured at a car show as a part of the Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Fair Haven Saturday. People look around during an arts and crafts show as a part of the Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Fair Haven Saturday. Erica Cornell, daughter Bella, six weeks, son Maddox, 4, Bruce Cornell, center, dog Frankie and son, Chase, 11, far right, look at a vehicle during a car show as a part of the Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Fair Haven Saturday. Brexton Pritchard, left, operates a toy John Deere tractor with his mother Ashlie Pritchard, right, nearby during the children's parade as a part of the Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Fair Haven Saturday.