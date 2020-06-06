'Be George Floyd's legacy': Demonstration for racial justice held in Auburn

Hernandez added that Auburn's elected officials have a responsibility to make an environment fostering transparency and to "create a community where safety is not only felt by our white counterparts, but every citizen in it."

"Not in Auburn will we mourn the loss of our children by wearing tear-stained T-shirts. Do hear me? I said, 'Not in Auburn!'" Hernandez said as the crowd cheered. "We will not attend vigils for our children who were taken from us."

Hernandez asked for people to pause silently for around 9 minutes to honor Floyd, whether they sit, stand or kneel. The time was symbolic of how long the police officer in Minneapolis had his knee on Floyd's neck.

Most people chose to kneel. As the crouched crowd sat in silence, the occasional sniffle, birds chirping and the roar of nearby car engines were the only sounds available. Hernandez broke the quiet with "Rest in peace, George Floyd."

Another speaker, Dillon Davis-Tirado said he has reflected over the last week, saying "what we're witnessing right now is trauma, what we're witnessing right now is violence and rage, and we're seeing it from two different sides.