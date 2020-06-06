'Be George Floyd's legacy': Demonstration for racial justice held in Auburn

AUBURN — Speaking in front of a packed crowd, Melody Smith Johnson gave a response to the phrase "all lives matter," a phrase some people have used to try to under the Black Lives Matter movement.
"All lives ain't laying on the ground with a knee on their neck," she said at a rally Saturday in downtown Auburn, referring to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed last week by a Minneapolis police officer.
Floyd's death has sparked protests against police brutality and systemic racism throughout the U.S. and the world, with massive crowds turning out again on Saturday.
The Auburn event, called the Demonstration of Solidarity for Racial Justice, took place at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn. The demonstration was organized by the Social Justice Task Force, an independent coalition of various social justice groups, entrepreneurs, organizations and activists within Cayuga County. It marked the second racial justice demonstration in the city's downtown in a week, after crowds peacefully marched through the area's streets on Sunday.
People packed the heritage center's outside area, with many carrying signs displaying phrases such as "I can't breathe," "Black lives matter," "If not now then when" and "White silence = violence." Almost all those at the demonstration, which included police leaders and elected officials, wore face masks in an effort to prevent spreading of the coronavirus.
Speakers throughout the event uttered the phrase "Not in Harriet's hometown," evoking iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident Harriet Tubman.
With a pizza slice in hand while sitting on a part of the parking garage across from the heritage center a few minutes before the rally, Thomas Love gazed at the crowd with a smile on his face. While he said he was sad it took the deaths of Floyd and others to bring people together, he noted he was heartened by the presence of so many young people. Fighting for injustices has to be done for these young people, he added.
"What are we going to leave them? What's going to be our legacy?" Love said.
Smith Johnson, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Beverly L. Smith Empowerment Organization, kicked off the event by saying she is the wife of a black man and the mother of a black son. The gatherers' eyes all converged on her as she spoke about fighting injustice, hanging on her every word.
Another speaker, Eli Hernandez, president of the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP, said there can't be unity if mothers in the crowd have nightmares of the imagery of "black and brown children taking their last breath on camera," he said, drawing applause from the crowd.
"I can't breathe! Mama! I can't breathe," Hernandez shouted as the crowd stopped clapping. "When George Floyd pushed those words from his gut, his dying soul, every mother in this country was summoned." The crowd responded with thunderous applause.
Hernandez added that Auburn's elected officials have a responsibility to make an environment fostering transparency and to "create a community where safety is not only felt by our white counterparts, but every citizen in it."
"Not in Auburn will we mourn the loss of our children by wearing tear-stained T-shirts. Do hear me? I said, 'Not in Auburn!'" Hernandez said as the crowd cheered. "We will not attend vigils for our children who were taken from us."
Hernandez asked for people to pause silently for around 9 minutes to honor Floyd, whether they sit, stand or kneel. The time was symbolic of how long the police officer in Minneapolis had his knee on Floyd's neck.
Most people chose to kneel. As the crouched crowd sat in silence, the occasional sniffle, birds chirping and the roar of nearby car engines were the only sounds available. Hernandez broke the quiet with "Rest in peace, George Floyd."
Another speaker, Dillon Davis-Tirado said he has reflected over the last week, saying "what we're witnessing right now is trauma, what we're witnessing right now is violence and rage, and we're seeing it from two different sides.
"We're seeing it from our citizens who are rioting in the streets, causing a lot of destruction, a lot of damage, as well protesters who are protesting peacefully. But what we're also witnessing is police officers skipping their training and skipping right to force not only against back people but against people who will fight for black people," he said. " It is very hard to watch that, because my generation never really expected to have to sit here, stand and face this fight that our grandparents and our parents have been fighting for years."
Davis-Trinado said he didn't do enough for years and asked that people vote. He said people should prepare for racists to fight harder to resist change.
"I want to tell you something: This is not going to be easy, and this is not going to be something that's just going to be fought from the convenience of our keyboard," he said.
In separate speeches, Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck condemned Floyd's murder and said racism must be recognized. Schenck added that the former Minneapolis officers who were involved in Floyd's death were "not my brothers in blue."
Auburn Mayor Mike Quill, Cayuga County Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman, businesswoman Gwen Webber-McLeod, Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and pastor Patrick Heery were among those who also spoke at the event.
Bill Berry, who runs online journal aaduna and is chair for the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, said systemic racism is a disease worse than COVID-19, adding "that disease's history spans over 400 years and society has not rushed for a vaccine." He said both were killing black people.
He warned against just hoping without action, adding "Hope is not enough. Not anymore. Good intentions fail to embrace the insidious nature of generational racism and that characteristic is in the DNA of most Americans."
Berry asked that people hold authority accountable and become actively involved.
"This is your community. Seek strategic action. Make Auburn and America better for everyone. Be George Floyd's legacy," Berry said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
