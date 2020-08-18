'Be inspired to aspire': Trailblazer Holland acknowledged with historical marker in Auburn

He kicked off the event with a prayer, acknowledging Holland's accomplishments "that (were) done in the midst of hatred, prejudice, racism, Jim Crow, all of those things." Wilson said he is inspired and amazed by Holland's deeds.

Ed Catto, a representative for the foundation, praised Holland and the example he set for those in Auburn.

"Thank you very much for embracing the history and the legacy that this great man has, helping share it with other Auburnians. Everyone who drives by Fitch Avenue will see this," he said. "But more importantly, we hope that it will serve as a touchpoint for people to embrace and to learn about how to live a life well lived."

While speaking, Long expressed astonishment with how someone could have enough time to achieve Holland's many accomplishments, including being on the boards of various organizations.

"Doing one or two of those things would have been an accomplishment," Long said. "In today's world, if you were an All-American football player, that would have been your ceiling, your high point in your career. He accomplished so many, many more things."