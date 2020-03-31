'Be mindful': Cayuga County's second COVID-19 case shares her story

Even before the email, Streeter said, her doctor and family encouraged her to get tested for COVID-19 based on her fever, chills and aches. The possibility was in the back of her mind, but she thought it was more likely a cold. She took the test anyway. While many have encountered difficulty taking it, Streeter said it was easy for her, as her doctor happened to have tests available.

A few days after the test, she lost her senses of smell and taste. Then, late in the evening of March 21, Streeter learned she had tested positive.

"I was pretty shocked," she said. "I didn't let myself believe that I actually had this virus that was affecting and killing so many people."

She was contacted by the Cayuga County Health Department the next day. The department wanted to know Streeter's symptoms, she said, and anyone she had been in direct contact with recently. As a result, her parents have been placed in quarantine in Auburn until April 7, and three of her friends from New Paltz have been quarantined for two weeks as well. Neither her parents nor her friends have shown any symptoms, Streeter said.