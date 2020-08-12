Beaver barrier: Niles highway department wins national honor for unique contraption

Initially, the culvert protector would collapse, so they reinforced it with old galvanized signposts. Now that it is reinforced and has been in place, Steger believes the beaver has moved on.

He believes this concept could be useful for other municipalities.

"It's a cheap thing, it's real simple to build, and as far as I'm concerned, it's going to work," Steger said.

The idea already is gaining outside attention.

"Yesterday I did get a call from somebody from South Carolina, already interested and asking me questions, so word's getting around," he said.

Adam Howell, communications specialist for the Cornell Local Roads Program, said the protector was the second-place winner for its local competition in which municipalities submitted ideas. The program submitted the Niles project and some other entries, each to a different category, in the national competition.

The idea of the federal contest, Howell said, is for municipalities across the country to draw inspiration from these concepts for their own areas. He said the Cornell program was impressed with the Niles department's efforts.

"We want to see things that (are) accessible to almost any department, and this is something that they developed that be could made in-house very cheaply, with oftentimes materials that highway departments naturally have lying around, almost, available to them,' he said. "It is very low-cost, easy to implement and it solves the problem in an incredibly effective manner."

