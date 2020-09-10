Bell will ring in Auburn to observe anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn will not be hosting an in-person 9/11 remembrance ceremony this year, but the public is invited to visit the city's memorial on the south lawn of city hall.

The memorial, at 24 South St., was placed in memory of those killed during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It incorporates granite in the shape of the Pentagon building that was sourced near Shanksville, PA. The I-beam was acquired from the Twin Towers that were located in New York City.

City leaders decided against having a public commemoration this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To commemorate the events of 9/11 the Old Wheeler Bell atop Memorial City Hall will toll at the following times Friday, Sept. 11.

• 8:46 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash Flight 11 into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower (1 WTC).

• 9:03 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash United Airlines Flight 175 into floors 77 through 85 of the South Tower (2 WTC).

• 9:37 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, near Washington, D.C.

• 9:59 a.m.: The South Tower (2 WTC) collapses.