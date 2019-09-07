SENNETT — People stood by each other Saturday as they paid tribute to lost loved ones and friends currently fighting cancer.
The Stand By Me benefit was started by cancer survivor Joe Brechue in honor of his past friendship with Sheri Quinn, who fought cancer side by side with him. “Sheri used to say to me, ‘When we are done with everything, we are gonna get the best band and thank everyone who stood by us through this!’”
That, he and 15 other dedicated volunteers, did Saturday, as they have for the last five years.
This year’s festivities included a silent auction of sports memorabilia, raffles for gift baskets donated by local businesses and community members, dancing to the music of the band Skycoasters, who also donated a percentage of proceeds from their merchandise sales, and a grand buffet, which according to Brechue “is the best buffet ever!”
The money raised from the event, according to Brechue, stays local — meaning the greater Auburn community. To date the benefit has helped over 60 families with a total raised over $25,000. In addition to raising money, the event is also held to raise awareness of some aspect of cancer. This year it was prostate and ovarian cancer.
“We just wanted to get the word out,” said Norma Charles, who lost her husband, David, to prostate cancer, “to tell men, all men, young and old to ask the question “Do I need to get my PSA checked?”
She said that David had experienced severe back pain and was seeing doctors for a heart condition but didn’t think to ask about the PSA at the time. “So we want all men to advocate for themselves and to ask about it, even if they are being treated for something else,” she said, adding, “they have got to be aware.”
Last year was Charles' first time attending the event, and she said it was hard, but this year, she said was a little easier. “This year, I think he (David) would want me to dance!”