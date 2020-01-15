Benefits, resources for Cayuga County veterans explored at Auburn presentation

"It's really an eye-opening thing to see the kinds of needs that these veterans have and the hard work that Jessica and others are putting in to meet these needs," Minicucci said.

At one point, Minicucci presented a $500 check from Health Central to the advisory board's veteran emergency relief fund.

Later, Strassle noted that access to care is a vital issue for veterans. She said many people think all veterans are eligible for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care, but that isn't the case. She also said there are different forms of Tricare, an insurance entity for military members and veterans. Being eligible for one form of Tricare does not make someone eligible for another, she added.

After the meeting, Strassle said that according to 2016 census data, there are over 5,000 identified veterans in the county, around 600 of whom are women. She noted the agency served around 700 veterans in 2019 they hadn't served the previous year. She said it is important for providers to understand how they can make sure they are "in-network with the correct level of Tricare."

"If they're in-network and being reimbursed in one level of Tricare and not another, they might be hindering the population that they're serving," she said after the meeting.