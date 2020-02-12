Berlucchi to head CNY Care Collaborative board

Auburn Community Hospital President and CEO Scott Berlucchi has been appointed board chair of the Central New York Care Collaborative, a partnership that connects more than 2,000 health-care and community-based service providers in six central New York counties.

According a news release, the primary goal of the CNY Care Collaborative is to serve the population by improving the coordination of services, enhancing the quality of performance outcomes, and creating an overall better system of care. Since 2015, CNYCC has worked closely with over 150 network partners in developing programs to address the physical, behavioral, and social needs of patients across the region.

CNY Care Collaborative said that Berlucchi has been credited with the financial and operational turnaround of the Auburn Community Hospital, and was named in May of 2019 as one of the country's top 60 rural hospital CEOs by Becker's Healthcare, a national publisher of health care industry news. Care Collaborative said that Berlucchi is an experienced health-care leader with a proven track record in leading and developing rural health-care delivery systems.