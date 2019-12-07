AUBURN — Jahzziah Wilson unleashed a ecstatic giggle with a gigawatt smile as she explained what she wanted to buy for the Shop with a Cop event in Auburn Saturday.
Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputies took children from across the county holiday shopping at Walmart in Auburn for the annual event. The Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff's Benevolent Association supplied the $100 gift cards the 14 children at the event purchased their gifts with.
Speaking at the office's training center before the event began, Jahzziah, 7, said she wanted a bike — without training wheels, she noted. As everyone prepared to leave, Jahzziah exclaimed "Come on, let's go!" with her arms flailing as she walked with Deputy Nikki Loveless. The officers and the children took off in office vehicles with lights flashing and sirens blaring.
While in the store, Deputy Suzie Fiduccia, Deputy Macie Turner and Jennifer Ellinger, a student from the criminal justice program at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, helped Arabella Rigby find a necklace for her mother. Fiduccia said she was thrilled to be at the event.
"You're doing something good, you're out in the community," she said. "Everyone always sees us when we're working, when we're strict, and it's nice just to be able to be personal and get out."
At a different section of the store, Aidan Rigby, Arabella's brother, and Deputy Kirill Karandeyev hunted for something to get for Aidan's mother. Aidan had a few items in his cart already, such as a toy football and a Nerf blaster toy to fire at his sister, but he had a gift for her as well.
The deputies and their young partners for the day relaxed at the Auntie Anne's at the store with free food after bagging their goods. Jahzziah said she wasn't able to get a bike but bought other items she was happy with, and she and Loveless showed off a handshake they devised.
Aidan DeBogart, who was with Detective Nicole Stewart, displayed what he bought, including a coloring book for one sister, a sketch book for his other sister, Christmas lights for his mother, a Buffalo Bills calendar for his stepfather, an Elf on the Shelf toy he bought so the other elf toy his family has at home "won't be lonely," and a video game — the only thing he got for himself. Aidan DeBogart, 11, said he was happy to get presents for his family "because I don't want to be selfish."
Everyone came back to the training center to wrap their presents and eat pizza from Mark's Pizzeria. Sheriff Brian Schenck gave out small badges to the children, declaring them deputized. Mario Campanello, president of the benevolent association, said he loves the event.
"It's the best day of the year, there's no other way to explain it, because of the smile it puts on a kids' face," Campanello said, pointing to a nearby beaming child who was tending to a plate of pizza. "You can't fake that."