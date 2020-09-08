'Best job in the world': Auburn Fire Department exam set for next month

With some vacant Auburn Fire Department positions to fill and no list of candidates to draw from, a civil service exam to join the department is set for next month.
The deadline to apply for the written firefighter test is Sept. 25. The exam will be held Oct. 10. Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz said advertising for the test began Sept. 1 after it was voted on at Auburn Municipal Civil Service Commission meeting the night before. The department currently wants to fill three spots.
The city's commission is holding a community outreach event for the exam, hosted at the Booker T. Washington Community Center Sept. 17. Commission members, Fritz and other staff members will be present, and there will be applications for the test that people can fill out there and guides to help people understand how to take the test. The event is open to anyone with an interest in taking a position, whether they are already signed up for the test or not. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at the outreach event and the exam itself.
The test was originally scheduled for the spring but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that delay, Fritz said, the department doesn't have a current certified civil service firefighter list to hire off of. That list can be used for up to four years, but the most recent list expired.
"Even though I want to hire, I can't because I do not have a civil service list to hire from," Fritz said.
After applicants take the written exam in October, Fritz hopes the results will come in by January. Those who pass the test will be placed on a preliminary list. Depending on how many positions the AFD needs to fill and who scored the highest, a number of candidates will be called in for a physical agility test. The people who clear that bar will be placed on a certified civil service list, Fritz continued.
From that list, the department will conduct interviews. The department selects from those it interviews, and a background check and medical exam are done. The people who clear those hurdles can be offered jobs. Fritz said the department is aiming to have the process done by the beginning of February so they can hire the personnel and send them to the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls in the third week of February.
Academy training lasts around 12 weeks followed by two weeks of training with the AFD, learning its equipment and procedures. The newly trained firefighters must then work six months in an engine company or a truck company, followed by another six months in the company they hadn't already been in so they have experience with both. The new hires must get positive evaluations for both stints.
Fritz said he feels taking on the gauntlet of requirements is worth it to be a firefighter.
"In my opinion, it's the best job in the world. No two days are the same, you get to help people in their time of need. It's a family here — we look out for one another as firefighters," he said. "It's a hard job but it's a good job and it has good benefits and you can support your family on this salary.
"I would not do any other job. I wanted to do this since I was a kid, but if you like helping people, if you like going to emergencies and making a difference, this is the job for you."
Interested applicants can contact civil service clerk Jeffrey Whiting at (315) 255-4141 or jwhiting@auburnny.gov for questions on how to apply.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
