'Best job in the world': Auburn Fire Department exam set for next month

The test was originally scheduled for the spring but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that delay, Fritz said, the department doesn't have a current certified civil service firefighter list to hire off of. That list can be used for up to four years, but the most recent list expired.

"Even though I want to hire, I can't because I do not have a civil service list to hire from," Fritz said.

After applicants take the written exam in October, Fritz hopes the results will come in by January. Those who pass the test will be placed on a preliminary list. Depending on how many positions the AFD needs to fill and who scored the highest, a number of candidates will be called in for a physical agility test. The people who clear that bar will be placed on a certified civil service list, Fritz continued.

From that list, the department will conduct interviews. The department selects from those it interviews, and a background check and medical exam are done. The people who clear those hurdles can be offered jobs. Fritz said the department is aiming to have the process done by the beginning of February so they can hire the personnel and send them to the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls in the third week of February.