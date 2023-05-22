Click on the PDF below for results from the 2023 Best of the Region People's Choice Awards:
top story
Best of the Region 2023
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Residents in Cayuga County-area school districts went to the polls Tuesday to vote on budgets, propositions and elect board of education members.
Cayuga County has joined a growing list of upstate New York counties to declare a state of emergency related to New York City's plans to reloc…
Three people were transported to a hospital following a crash between an SUV and a Southern Cayuga school bus Thursday afternoon.
AUBURN — A Brutus man whom prosecutors said essentially tried to cut off another man's head with a machete rejected a plea offer in Cayuga Cou…